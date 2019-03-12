Media player
Jeremy Corbyn: PM's Brexit plan 'is dead'
Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal has been rejected by Parliament for a second time.
Speaking in the Commons after MPs voted down the proposals by 391 to 242, Jeremy Corbyn said the government must accept her plans do not have the support of the House.
The Labour leader said the prime minister has run down the clock "but now the clock has run down on her".
•Read more: MPs reject May’s EU withdrawal deal again
12 Mar 2019
