Tory MP asked why PM has not resigned
Brexit: James Cleverly on Theresa May losing vote

The Conservative Party deputy chairman said Theresa May saw it as her "professional duty" to deliver Brexit.

James Cleverly was asked by the BBC's Andrew Neil about the prime minister's future after her deal was rejected by MPs for a second time.

  • 12 Mar 2019
