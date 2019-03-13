UK economy 'grown for nine consecutive years’

Media player
Spring Statement: Chancellor Philip Hammond on economy
The chancellor opened his Spring Statement saying the UK economy was “remarkably robust” and had “defied expectations”.
Philip Hammond went on to poke fun at the past predictions of recession and unemployment from the “Nostradamus” shadow chancellor John McDonnell.
13 Mar 2019
