MP to Speaker: My mum 'loves you more than me'

PMQs: Huw Merriman and John Bercow on MP's mother and schools
An MP's mother got a PMQs name check for being a constituent of the Speaker and attending the same school as the prime minister.
Conservative MP Huw Merriman joked this Labour-supporting parent was more likely to love the Speaker than her son, before he asked Theresa May about school funding.
13 Mar 2019
