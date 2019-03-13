PM: It might help if he actually read it
PMQs: Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn on frictionless trade

Jeremy Corbyn asked the prime minister about food producers wanting tariff-free access to the single market after Brexit.

But she told him the negotiated deal included access with no tariffs and it "might help if he actually read it".

  • 13 Mar 2019
