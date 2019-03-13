Hammond: Brexit uncertainly 'damaging economy'
Spring Statement: Philip Hammond on Brexit and economy

The chancellor said the failure of MPs to pass the PM's Brexit deal meant "we are not where I hoped we would be today" and that uncertainty hung over the UK economy.

Closing his Spring Statement, Philip Hammond said this was damaging both the economy and Britain's reputation in the world.

