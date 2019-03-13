McDonnell: Callous complacency over austerity

Media player
Spring Statement: Labour's John McDonnell on UK economy
The shadow chancellor claims Philip Hammond is threatening to end austerity but only if the government's "bad deal over Brexit" is accepted.
After the chancellor’s Spring Statement, his opposite number John McDonnell spoke of the “government's toxic mix of callous complacency".
13 Mar 2019
