Will the EU accept a Brexit delay?
Video

Brexit: Will the EU accept a delay to Article 50?

Brussels reporter Adam Fleming explains what a potential delay to the triggering of Article 50 would mean.

MPs are expected to be given a vote on Thursday on whether they want to seek an extension to the Article 50 negotiation period.

The EU have said any extension would need a purpose.

  • 14 Mar 2019
