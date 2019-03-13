Media player
May: MPs 'need to face up to consequences of their decisions'
PM Theresa May has said MPs should face up to the consequences of their decisions, after they ruled out leaving the EU without a deal a day after they failed to back her deal.
She said this could result in a much longer extension to Article 50, which would require the UK to hold European elections in May 2019, which she did not think would be the "right outcome".
The government had whipped Conservatives to reject the amended motion, but it passed 321 to 278
Read more: MPs vote to reject no-deal Brexit
13 Mar 2019
