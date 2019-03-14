MPs reject call for second Brexit referendum
MPs have voted to reject an amendment which called for a second Brexit referendum.

The amendment was tabled by the Independent Group's Dr Sarah Wollaston, but the Labour party abstained from the vote, saying now wasn't the right time for a second vote.

85 MPs supported the motion, with 334 rejecting it.

