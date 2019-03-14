Corbyn: Public vote an 'option to break deadlock'

Video

Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn says the prime minister should accept that her deal and no deal are "no longer viable options".

He urges Theresa May to bring forward the necessary legislation to amend the date of Brexit.

He says Labour has a plan for the UK to leave the EU but also reiterates his support for a public vote on the issue, "not as political point-scoring but as a realistic option to break the deadlock".

Labour abstained on a vote earlier calling for another referendum - arguing that now was not the right time for a fresh vote.