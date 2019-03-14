A 'Brexit delay' but what's next?

Media player
Brexit: MPs vote to seek a delay - but what happens next?
MPs have voted to ask the EU for a delay to Brexit, it means the UK may not now leave on 29 March as previously planned.
Political Correspondent Jonathan Blake explains what happens next.
14 Mar 2019
