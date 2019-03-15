Are climate protests virtue signalling?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
George Monbiot and Suzanne Evans on climate change protests
Schoolchildren have left their classrooms to protest against climate change worldwide but what should politicians do to combat the effects of pollution?
Former UKIP Deputy Chairman Suzanne Evans tells Politics Live "virtue signalling” is all very well, comments campaigner George Monbiot takes issue with, telling her “this is the most important issue on Earth".
15 Mar 2019
