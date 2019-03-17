Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
No Brexit deal vote 'without DUP support' - Hammond
Theresa May's Brexit deal will not return to the Commons this week unless it has support from the DUP and Tory MPs, the chancellor has said.
The PM's plan is expected to be voted on for a third time in the coming days.
But Philip Hammond told the BBC's Andrew Marr that it would only be put to MPs if "enough of our colleagues and the DUP are prepared to support it".
-
17 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window