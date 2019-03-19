John Bercow questioned on Brexit vote decision
John Bercow, Brexit and bobble hats

Commons Speaker John Bercow is questioned by a BBC journalist on his decision to rule out a further vote on Theresa May's withdrawal deal with the EU without "substantial" changes.

