'Only majority in Parliament is for soft Brexit'

Under the current law, the UK will leave the European Union with or without a deal on 29 March.

The New Statesman's Grace Blakeley tells Politics Live "the only thing in Parliament that has a majority is a soft Brexit".

Responding, Conservative Brexiteer Owen Paterson says if there is a lengthy extension to Article 50, he and other MPs will "continue to represent the interests of the 17.4 million" people who voted to leave the EU.