Miliband: PM is Brexit 'roadblock'

PMQs: Ed Miliband accuses PM of being a Brexit 'roadblock'
Ed Miliband has told Theresa May she is "the roadblock to this House reaching a majority" over Brexit.
The former Labour leader blamed the prime minister for the Brexit impasse, urging her to "do a service to the country" and back indicative votes on a way forward.
But Mrs May said indicative votes have been offered to Commons, but they were rejected.
20 Mar 2019
