Corbyn: UK in 'midst of national crisis'

Jeremy Corbyn challenges Theresa May at PMQs
"We're now in the midst of a full scale national crisis," Jeremy Corbyn told the prime minister at Prime Minister's Questions.
The Labour leader accused Theresa May of "incompetence" and "failure" over Brexit saying Theresa May "has no plan" and asks if she will meet him today.
But Theresa May defends her position on delivering Brexit for the UK people.
20 Mar 2019
