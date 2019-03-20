Media player
Nadine Dorries on PM's Brexit deal
If Theresa May announces she will step down as prime minister in June, her deal would have full support from the Tory benches.
"It would walk it,” says Conservative Nadine Dorries on Politics Live.
20 Mar 2019
