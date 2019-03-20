Tory MP: If PM resigns, we'd support Brexit deal
Video

Nadine Dorries on PM's Brexit deal

If Theresa May announces she will step down as prime minister in June, her deal would have full support from the Tory benches.

"It would walk it,” says Conservative Nadine Dorries on Politics Live.

