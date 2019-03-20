Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Theresa May gives statement
Prime Minister Theresa May is due to speak at Downing Street, after European Council President Donald Tusk said the EU will only agree to a short Brexit delay if MPs approve the current withdrawal agreement next week.
-
20 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window