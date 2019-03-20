Media player
Theresa May: 'I am not prepared to delay Brexit any further'
The prime minister has urged MPs to back her withdrawal agreement deal, and ensure the UK leaves the EU by 30 June.
The European Union has indicated it would support a short delay from the original leaving date of 29 March, if MPs back the deal.
Theresa May said it was now time for Parliament to "get on with it".
20 Mar 2019
