Article 50 author responds to petition

The revocation of Article 50 "isn't politically doable" without a general election or referendum, the cross-bench peer who wrote the clause has said.

Responding to a petition that passed a million signatures, Lord Kerr of Kinlochard said: "One would have to go back to the people to get authority to do something different from what the people asked for."

  • 21 Mar 2019
