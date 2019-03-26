Burt: Other ministers ready to quit

Media player
Former minister says others may also resign over Brexit
Former Foreign Office minister Alistair Burt, who resigned to vote against the government over Brexit, has told the BBC's political editor Laura Kuenssberg that others may also quit.
26 Mar 2019
