'Not sufficient support' for meaningful vote
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Brexit: Theresa May on third meaningful vote

There will not be a Commons vote on the PM's Brexit deal on Tuesday after she tells MPs there is "not sufficient support" for it to be approved.

Theresa May said the best path forward is for the UK to leave the EU with a deal on 22 May.

Political updates in text, video and images

  • 25 Mar 2019
Go to next video: Brexit handling is 'national embarrassment'