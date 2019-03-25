Theresa May on 'frustration with MPs' speech
Brexit: Theresa May on her 'frustration with MPs' speech

The PM has addressed her comments from last week where she blamed MPs for the Brexit delay and told the public she was "on their side".

On Monday, she told the Commons that she had expressed her "frustration with our collective failure to take a decision".

Theresa May said it was the first time she had addressed MPs since the comments which were widely criticised.

