What are indicative votes?
Brexit: MPs have voted for a process of indicative votes but what is that?

MPs have voted to take control of Brexit and the parliamentary timetable to try and get a deal through the House of Commons.

Prime Minister Theresa May's withdrawal agreement has been defeated several times, with Parliament at a standstill over which direction to move in.

There will now be a series of indicative votes, Newsnight explains what that actually means.

  • 26 Mar 2019
