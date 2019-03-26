Delay to age checks for UK porn viewers?

Video

UK internet users could soon have to pay for an ID check if they want to watch pornography online at a cost of £4.99 per device.

But Politics Live reporter Elizabeth Glinka said age verification checks, which were due to be introduced a year ago, now look to be further delayed from a later reported introduction date of April 2019.

She said there was now a holding pattern for the legislation that was passed in 2017, with no official date announced yet by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS).

UK viewers can watch the full programme for 30 days from transmission