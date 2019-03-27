Brexit: What do voters think of where we are now?
Can we make a decision on Brexit?

As the original 29 March deadline draws closer, MPs have decided to hold a series of Brexit-related votes. But what does the population think about the Brexit process so far?

A special edition of Your Call, a live phone-in via the BBC News Channel Ask This Team and BBC Radio 5 Live, heard people's views on Brexit.

Here are some of the highlights.

  • 27 Mar 2019
