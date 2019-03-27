ASMR whispering the Brexit deal

Video

Put on your headphones and take in this ASMR Brexit experience from our Brussels Reporter, Adam Fleming.

This video includes ASMR triggers like whispering, tapping, page turning and eating.

ASMR - or Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response - is characterised by a tingling feeling that starts in the scalp and travels down the spine.

There are over 12 million ASMR videos on YouTube, which fans claim help them to sleep or de-stress.

Video by Maarten Lernout, produced by Maria Byrne