Brexit: Rees-Mogg now supports PM's deal
Arch-Brexiteer Jacob-Rees Mogg has said he would support the prime minister's Brexit plan if it had the backing of the Democratic Unionist Party.

He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme he did not "begin to pretend this is a good deal or a good choice" but "half a loaf is better than no bread."

  • 27 Mar 2019
