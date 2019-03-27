Media player
Brexit: Labour ‘not a remain party’, Barry Gardiner says
The Labour Party will not support cancelling Brexit but will support a second referendum to "stop a no deal or a bad deal", its international trade secretary has said.
Barry Gardiner told the Today programme: "We have committed ourselves to trying to deliver the referendum result... Labour is not a remain party now... we're trying to get a good deal".
27 Mar 2019
