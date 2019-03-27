Barry Gardiner says Labour is 'not a remain party'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Brexit: Labour ‘not a remain party’, Barry Gardiner says

The Labour Party will not support cancelling Brexit but will support a second referendum to "stop a no deal or a bad deal", its international trade secretary has said.

Barry Gardiner told the Today programme: "We have committed ourselves to trying to deliver the referendum result... Labour is not a remain party now... we're trying to get a good deal".

  • 27 Mar 2019
Go to next video: ASMR whispering the Brexit deal