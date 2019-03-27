Bercow warns PM not to 'circumvent' his ruling

Media player
Brexit: John Bercow warns PM over meaningful vote ruling
The Speaker tells the government that if it wants to bring its EU withdrawal agreement back to the Commons then he will expect it to meet the "test of change".
John Bercow previously told the prime minister that she could not put forward a third meaningful vote if it was "substantially the same" as the last one.
And on Wednesday afternoon, he warned her not to "circumvent my ruling".
27 Mar 2019
