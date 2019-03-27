MPs react to May's promise to quit
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

MPs react to Theresa May's promise to quit

Theresa May has told Tory MPs she will stand down if they back her EU withdrawal deal.

Speaking to the backbench 1922 Committee, she said she knew that Tory MPs did not want her to lead the next phase of Brexit negotiations.

Conservative MPs Simon Hart, Nicky Morgan, Jacob Rees-Mogg and Andrew Percy, and Labour MP Seema Malhotra, shared their thoughts on her decision.

  • 27 Mar 2019
Go to next video: Corbyn asks PM: What is her Plan B?