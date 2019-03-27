'No easy options' - MPs react to Brexit votes
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'No easy options' - MPs react to Brexit votes

MPs have made impassioned calls for a variety of ways forward on Brexit, after indicative votes failed to give clear backing for any of eight possible options.

Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay urged the House to back Theresa May's withdrawal agreement.

However, the SNP's Ian Blackford called for a general election and Anna Soubry of the Independent Group spoke in favour of another referendum.

  • 27 Mar 2019
Go to next video: Eight Brexit options results announced