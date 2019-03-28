Leadsom: Brexit vote to be held on Friday

Video

The leader of the House of Commons explains the timetable for Friday's Brexit vote and said voters "expect the House to continue to make progress" as she apologised for the late notice of the sitting.

Andrea Leadsom told the Speaker the motion has been "prepared in order that it complies" with his ruling not to keep bringing back the same vote.

She said approving Friday's vote would allow for an extension of Article 50 until 22 May.