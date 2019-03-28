Leadsom: Brexit vote to be held on Friday

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brexit: Andrea Leadsom on Friday's Commons vote timings
The leader of the House of Commons explains the timetable for Friday's Brexit vote and said voters "expect the House to continue to make progress" as she apologised for the late notice of the sitting.
Andrea Leadsom told the Speaker the motion has been "prepared in order that it complies" with his ruling not to keep bringing back the same vote.
She said approving Friday's vote would allow for an extension of Article 50 until 22 May.
-
28 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-47740683/brexit-andrea-leadsom-on-friday-s-commons-vote-timingsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window