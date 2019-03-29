Headteacher: Can't afford to open five days

Media player
Education cuts: Half day on Friday for some schools
One headteacher said she will have to cut school hours from next term to save money.
Politics Live reporter Elizabeth Glinka visited a primary school in Birmingham where Shirley Hanson told her there was nothing left to cut.
29 Mar 2019
