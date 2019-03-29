May: 'A matter of profound regret'
Theresa May’s EU withdrawal agreement has been rejected by 344 votes to 286, a majority of 58 - throwing the UK’s Brexit plans into more confusion.

The prime minister said "it should be a matter of profound regret to every member of this House that once again we have been unable to support leaving the European Union in an orderly fashion".

