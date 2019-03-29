Brexit: Liam Fox warns of 'chasm of distrust'
The UK's international trade secretary has warned of a "chasm of distrust" between voters and politicians if Brexit did not happen.

On the day the UK was originally due to leave the EU, Liam Fox told the Today programme that the UK’s current political structures were at risk if MPs didn't support the prime minister's plan.

  • 29 Mar 2019
