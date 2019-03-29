Cox: Vote is last opportunity for deal
Geoffrey Cox: Today's vote is last opportunity to pass the deal

Attorney General Geoffrey Cox, in his opening remarks to MPs at the start of a debate on the EU withdrawal agreement, says this is the "last opportunity" to pass the bill with an extension to Article 50.

MPs will vote on the agreement later, but not the political declaration that accompanies it.

