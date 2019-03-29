Cox: Vote is last opportunity for deal

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Geoffrey Cox: Today's vote is last opportunity to pass the deal
Attorney General Geoffrey Cox, in his opening remarks to MPs at the start of a debate on the EU withdrawal agreement, says this is the "last opportunity" to pass the bill with an extension to Article 50.
MPs will vote on the agreement later, but not the political declaration that accompanies it.
29 Mar 2019
