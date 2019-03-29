Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
BBC news coverage of Commons Brexit debate and vote
BBC news coverage as MPs prepare to vote again on the government's withdrawal agreement, covering terms of the UK's exit from the EU.
-
29 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-47751135/bbc-news-coverage-of-commons-brexit-debate-and-voteRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window