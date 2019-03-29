Aerial views of Brexit rally

Media player
Brexit: Aerial views of Parliament rally
Thousands of Leave supporters have gathered outside Parliament to protest against the delay to Brexit, on the day the UK had been due to leave the EU.
Traffic was brought to a standstill, amid chants of "Brexit now".
29 Mar 2019
