Corbyn calls for May to go
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Brexit vote: Jeremy Corbyn calls for May to go

Labour's opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn called for Theresa May to resign and call an election after MPs rejected her EU withdrawal agreement.

But Mrs May said the rejection - by 344 votes to 286 would have "grave" implications and the "legal default" was that the UK would leave on 12 April.

  • 29 Mar 2019
Go to next video: MPs reject Brexit withdrawal agreement