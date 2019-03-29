After Friday's rejection, what now?

Media player
Brexit: After Theresa May's latest withdrawal bill defeat, what now?
MPs have rejected Theresa May’s EU withdrawal agreement on the day the UK was due to leave the EU.
It means the UK has missed an EU deadline to delay Brexit to 22 May and leave with a deal.
Chris Mason on what was originally supposed to happen on Friday 29th March, what actually happened, and what might happen next...
29 Mar 2019
