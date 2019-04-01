Smith: Government should have been clearer

Media player
Smith: 'Inevitably' a softer Brexit after 2017 election
The chief whip, Julian Smith, has told the BBC that the government should have been clearer on the consequences of the 2017 election on the Brexit deal.
Speaking to Laura Kuenssberg he said after the failure of the Conservative Party to get a majority, "the parliamentary arithmetic would mean that this would inevitably a kind of softer type of Brexit."
Watch more: The Brexit Storm: Laura Kuenssberg’s Inside Story, at 21:00 on BBC Two on Monday.
01 Apr 2019
