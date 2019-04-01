Smith: Cabinet is ‘worst example’ of discipline

Media player
"Worst example" of cabinet ill-discipline in British political history
The chief whip, Julian Smith, has said the cabinet is the "worst example" of cabinet ill-discipline in British political history.
Traditionally, whips, who are responsible for party discipline, do not speak publicly.
But in a series of interviews for The Brexit Storm, Mr Smith has revealed his frustrations with the Brexit process and parts of the Tory party.
01 Apr 2019
