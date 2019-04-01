Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brexit: No deal 'still on table' - Liz Truss
A no deal Brexit is "still on the table" unless MPs can secure a deal with the EU, the treasury secretary has said.
Speaking to the Today programme Liz Truss said the UK was prepared for a no deal exit and that the Cabinet was determined to make sure Brexit happens.
-
01 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window