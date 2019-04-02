Media player
What do children think about Brexit?
These 11 and 12-year-old girls are learning about politics with their teacher who is a trained UK Parliament Teacher Ambassador.
So why do they think young people don't vote and who do they think has a "high status" in the House of Commons?
Filmed and edited by Nick Raikes.
02 Apr 2019
