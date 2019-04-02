Kids on politics
What do children think about Brexit?

These 11 and 12-year-old girls are learning about politics with their teacher who is a trained UK Parliament Teacher Ambassador.

So why do they think young people don't vote and who do they think has a "high status" in the House of Commons?

Filmed and edited by Nick Raikes.

