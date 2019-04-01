Media player
Boles resigns Conservative whip
Following the failure of his own motion to stay in the Single Market Nick Boles has resigned from the Conservative Party.
Mr Boles said he tried to find a "compromise" for Brexit but said he had "failed".
Resigning the whip, he said: "I have failed, chiefly, because my party refuses to compromise.
"I regret, therefore, to announce that I can no longer sit for this party."
01 Apr 2019
