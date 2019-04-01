'Take whatever measures necessary to stop no-deal'

Video

Shadow Brexit Secretary Sir Keir Starmer says the Labour Party "will take whatever measures are necessary to stop no deal".

However, he said his party will not support an amendment, proposed by the SNP's Joanna Cherry.

If agreed, her motion would mean that if the EU does not agree to an extension on Article 50, MPs would be asked to choose between a no-deal Brexit or revoking Article 50 to stop Brexit altogether.

Sir Keir told MPs they were "not at that stage yet".