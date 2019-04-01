'We must fight for those who signed petition'

Video

It is the duty of MPs to debate the petition on revoking Article 50 in the Commons, according to an MP from The Independent Group.

The petition, signed by over six million people so far, calls for the UK to stay in the EU.

But Chris Leslie criticised it being debated in Westminster Hall.

"It is now our duty faced, with this six million petition, to not have it pigeonholed and side-lined here in Westminster Hall, but to take those views and have that voice heard in front of the government," he said.

"Not just a junior minister, but the prime minister and senior cabinet ministers need to hear the voices of the people."